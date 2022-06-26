See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Ophthalmology
Dr. Julie Goldman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Goldman works at University Illinois Pedtrc Opth in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Illinois Neuro-ophthalmology
    1855 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 996-8937
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Glenview Office
    2640 Patriot Blvd Ste 100, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 510-6000
    Massachusetts General Hospital Po
    2014 Washington St Fl 2, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-6000

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 26, 2022
    Shes a great doctor who listens and takes her time. Highly recommend.
    Dakota — Jun 26, 2022
    About Dr. Julie Goldman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1750794178
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Julie Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Stye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

