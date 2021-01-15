Dr. Julie Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Goldberg, MD
Dr. Julie Goldberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.
The Skin Care Center900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 222, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-6121
Skin Care Center2551 Compass Rd Ste 105, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 901-0252
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Goldberg has excellent bedside manner, is thorough and accurate. Love this doc!
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Mass Genl Hospital Harvard Med School
- University Ill Med Center
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
