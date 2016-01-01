Dr. Julie Goddard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goddard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Goddard, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Goddard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Goddard works at
Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Authority1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2820
Limited To Official University Duties On12631 E 17th Ave Ste B205, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Goddard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1700014875
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goddard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goddard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goddard has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goddard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Goddard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goddard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goddard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goddard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.