Overview

Dr. Julie Goddard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Goddard works at University of Colorado Hospital Authority in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.