Dr. Julie Glickstein, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Glickstein works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Tetralogy of Fallot and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.