Dr. Julie Gladsjo, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Gladsjo, MD is a Dermatologist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California San Diego Medical Center
Locations
West Dermatology Encinitas477 N El Camino Real Ste D308, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 230-0028
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gladsjo?
Dr Gladsjo is now my ONLY choice for any type of skin surgery. I have experienced Mohs cancer surgery many times over the years and I place her on the top of the list for her skill, attitude, honesty, and willingness to "go the extra mile" when explaining and performing surgery.
About Dr. Julie Gladsjo, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1629234380
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- University of California San Diego, Medical Center
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gladsjo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gladsjo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gladsjo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gladsjo has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gladsjo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gladsjo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gladsjo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gladsjo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gladsjo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gladsjo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.