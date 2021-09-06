See All Dermatologists in Encinitas, CA
Dermatology
Dr. Julie Gladsjo, MD is a Dermatologist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California San Diego Medical Center

Dr. Gladsjo works at West Dermatology in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    West Dermatology Encinitas
    477 N El Camino Real Ste D308, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 230-0028

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin

Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Folliculitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Canker Sore
Electrodesiccation and Curettage
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Pilonidal Cyst
Rash
Restylane® Injections
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 06, 2021
    Dr Gladsjo is now my ONLY choice for any type of skin surgery. I have experienced Mohs cancer surgery many times over the years and I place her on the top of the list for her skill, attitude, honesty, and willingness to "go the extra mile" when explaining and performing surgery.
    Frances M Hardy,RN — Sep 06, 2021
    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1629234380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Fellowship
    University of California San Diego Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    University of California San Diego, Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    Scripps Mercy Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Dr. Julie Gladsjo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gladsjo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gladsjo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gladsjo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gladsjo works at West Dermatology in Encinitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gladsjo’s profile.

    Dr. Gladsjo has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gladsjo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gladsjo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gladsjo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gladsjo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gladsjo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

