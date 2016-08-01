Overview

Dr. Julie Gilbertson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Gilbertson works at NorthShore Medical Group in Mount Prospect, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.