Dr. Julie Geary, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Julie Geary, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Northeast Endocrinology and Diabetes Center21 Highland Ave Ste A, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 463-3197
Northeast Endocrinology and Diabetes Center255 Low St Ste 102, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 463-3197
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Excellent doctor, top of her game. Low ratings based on "housekeeping" of patients and not at all indicative of her ability or diligence. My diabetes is very much under control so I can't speak to those who are having a tough run with it. Also I treat my visits as business not a social call. Her handling of my one med problem in going on 20 years with type 2 was spot on. Super smart.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285691238
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Geary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geary has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Geary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geary.
