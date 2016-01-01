Dr. Julie Garbutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Garbutt, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Garbutt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Garbutt works at
Locations
Sphs Care Cenyter1610 N Main Street Ext, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 234-1370
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Garbutt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720077092
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garbutt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garbutt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garbutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbutt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbutt.
