Overview

Dr. Julie Garbutt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Garbutt works at Sphs Care Cenyter in Butler, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.