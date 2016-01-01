Dr. Furst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Furst, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Furst, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, PA.
Locations
Associates of Springfield Psychological1489 Baltimore Pike Ste 250, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 544-2110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Furst, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1548655327
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
