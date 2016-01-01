Dr. Julie Fuchs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuchs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Fuchs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Fuchs, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Fuchs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Department of Surgery - Pediatric Surgery300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 686-5918
-
2
Pediatric General Surgery777 Welch Rd Ste J, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 837-0970
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuchs?
About Dr. Julie Fuchs, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1417971151
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deconess Med Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuchs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuchs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuchs works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuchs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuchs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuchs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuchs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.