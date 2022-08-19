Dr. Julie Fridlington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fridlington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Fridlington, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Fridlington, MD is a Dermatologist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Hudson Dermatology Fishkill969 Main St Ste D, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-7730
Hudson Dermatology Poughkeepsie29 Fox St Ste 400, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-2350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pimple Popper Fridlington always made at ease when she was removing skin cancer growths.Sad when she left Westlake Derm in Round Rock, Texas.
About Dr. Julie Fridlington, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
1437353091
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
