Dr. Julie Franklin, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Franklin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marysville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Rideout Hospital Pathology726 4th St, Marysville, CA 95901 Directions (530) 749-4300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
-
3
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (310) 766-8453
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My youngest child is now 13 but Dr. Franklin is still one of my favorite humans. She helped me bring my most important treasures into this world safe and sound, she also made me feel like I had the best advocate on my side. Wonderful calm demeanor and very friendly.
About Dr. Julie Franklin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1710935150
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin speaks Japanese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
