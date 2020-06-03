Overview

Dr. Julie Franklin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marysville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Franklin works at RIDEOUT HOSPITAL PATHOLOGY in Marysville, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.