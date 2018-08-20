Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Francis, MD
Dr. Julie Francis, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Eastside Dermatology Inc. Ps.14030 NE 24th St Ste 202, Bellevue, WA 98007 Directions (425) 454-1104
2003 daughter born with a tiny red mark on her nose noted as a “bruise” in records. At 6 weeks the “bruise” started growing at a rapid rate. Pounded down the doors of many dermatologists. Eventually found Dr Julie. Called & said my 6 week old infant has a facial hemangioma. Transferred immediately to her scheduling assistant. The next day she saw my child. Following week laser treatments began at Seattle Childrens Hospital. She saved my child’s face. AMAZING, physician. Forever thankful.
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Dermatology
