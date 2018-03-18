Dr. Julie Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Fox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Julie K. Fox M.d. LLC2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 301, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-3667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Dr. Fox, Thank you for always being available and for listening and understanding me and my needs. I have great respect for you as a competent medical professional and as a compassionate human being.
About Dr. Julie Fox, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1316923402
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.