Dr. Julie Foreman, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Foreman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU Medical Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.

Dr. Foreman works at Lafayette Eye Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Eye Specialists
    1245 S College Rd Bldg 3, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 541-1700
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Dr. Julie was most informative with me on my first appointment! I will definitely recommend my friends and family to her.
    Kathy Henson — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. Julie Foreman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447475652
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane Univ
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • Methodist University Hospital
    • LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
    • Spring Hill College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Foreman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foreman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foreman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foreman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foreman works at Lafayette Eye Specialists in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Foreman’s profile.

    Dr. Foreman has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foreman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Foreman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foreman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foreman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foreman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

