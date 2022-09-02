Overview

Dr. Julie Foote, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's McCall Medical Center.



Dr. Foote works at Treasure Valley Endocrinology in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.