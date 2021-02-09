Dr. Julie Fasano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fasano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Fasano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Fasano, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Fasano works at
Locations
-
1
Klingenstein Pavillion1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fasano?
Dr. Fasano treated me for early breast cancer that was HR2 positive, which means it was aggressive. She recommended chemo for 3 months and then 1 year of herceptin. She is very kind and considerate. Also, she knows her stuff and I felt like I was in good hands. She is a good listener, and since I was very upset about needing chemo, she was a great help.
About Dr. Julie Fasano, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1124290044
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fasano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fasano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fasano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fasano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fasano works at
Dr. Fasano has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fasano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fasano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fasano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fasano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fasano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.