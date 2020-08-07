See All Pediatricians in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Julie Fallon, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Overview

Dr. Julie Fallon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. 

Dr. Fallon works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    11420 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 07, 2020
    I love Dr. Fallon. With 5 kids, it's important to have a trusted pediatrician. Dr. Fallon always listens to and addresses our concerns as parents, never dismissing what we have to say. She thoroughly explains her medical decisions in a way we understand. And we feel confident leaving our appointments.
    — Aug 07, 2020
    About Dr. Julie Fallon, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1891785234
    Education & Certifications

    • University California Irvine Medical Center
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fallon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fallon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fallon works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fallon’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

