Overview

Dr. Julie Fallon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NY Medical College and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Fallon works at Drs. Fallon & Berry, Templeton, CA in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.