Dr. Julie Ekens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Julie Ekens, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Ekens, MD is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Ekens works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Womens Diagnostic Center4004 DuPont Cir Ste 230, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Julie multiple times and she remains consistently thorough, warm and reassuring.
About Dr. Julie Ekens, MD
- Breast Radiology
- English
- 1336469576
Dr. Ekens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ekens accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ekens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.