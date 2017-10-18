Dr. Julie Douglass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Douglass, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Douglass, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Allergy, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Douglass works at
Locations
-
1
Julie Douglass MD20911 Earl St Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 331-0483Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Julie has been our pediatrician since the day all of our kids were born. We feel very fortunate to have such a caring, involved and kind doctor.
About Dr. Julie Douglass, MD
- Allergy
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922119254
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai/UCLA Medical Center
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Douglass using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Douglass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Douglass speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglass.
