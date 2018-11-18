Dr. Dodds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Dodds, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Dodds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Dodds works at
Locations
Sparrow Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2900 Hannah Blvd Ste 212, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 319-1831Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mclaren Greater Lansing401 W Greenlawn Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 975-7500
- 3 1575 Ramblewood Dr Ste 100, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 333-3777
Center for Specialty Care717 S State St Ste 900, Fairmont, MN 56031 Directions (507) 238-9533
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She has an excellent bedside manner and is a highly skilled surgeon I would recommend her and her staff she is wonderful
About Dr. Julie Dodds, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1033160502
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
