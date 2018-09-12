Dr. Julie Digioia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digioia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Digioia, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Digioia, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Jersey City Office - Tuesdays377 Jersey Ave Ste 220, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (908) 522-3200
Hall-digioia Surgical Associates33 Overlook Rd Ste 205, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My first time meeting Dr. Digioia, Julie. I was referred to her by my GYN Doctor. She is very sweet and attentive. She took her time to review my family history while asking me questions. She listen to my concerns about my breast masses. She explained to me her recommendations. I felt so comfortable with her. She was very gentle on her exam. I definitely recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Julie Digioia, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- English, Italian
- 1902964448
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digioia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digioia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digioia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digioia speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Digioia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digioia.
