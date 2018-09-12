See All General Surgeons in Jersey City, NJ
Breast Surgical Oncology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Julie Digioia, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Digioia works at Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jersey City Office - Tuesdays
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 220, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-3200
  2. 2
    Hall-digioia Surgical Associates
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 205, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Wound Repair
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 12, 2018
    My first time meeting Dr. Digioia, Julie. I was referred to her by my GYN Doctor. She is very sweet and attentive. She took her time to review my family history while asking me questions. She listen to my concerns about my breast masses. She explained to me her recommendations. I felt so comfortable with her. She was very gentle on her exam. I definitely recommend her to everyone.
    Lisa Padilla in Jersey City, NJ — Sep 12, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Julie Digioia, MD
    About Dr. Julie Digioia, MD

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • English, Italian
    • 1902964448
    Education & Certifications

    • Jersey City Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Digioia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digioia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Digioia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Digioia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Digioia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digioia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digioia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digioia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

