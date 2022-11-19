Dr. Julie Danna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Danna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Danna, MD is a Dermatologist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Danna works at
Locations
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have recommended Dr Danna to my friends and family. She is always friendly and professional.
About Dr. Julie Danna, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1730274267
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danna has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Danna speaks Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Danna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.