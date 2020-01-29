Dr. Julie Cronk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cronk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Cronk, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Cronk, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Dr. Cronk works at
Locations
-
1
Vadnais Heights Office3555 Willow Lake Blvd Ste 240, Saint Paul, MN 55110 Directions (651) 209-1600
-
2
Woodbury Office587 Bielenberg Dr Ste 200, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 209-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- SelectCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cronk?
Dr. Cronk removed two melanomas from my arm yesterday, and I was very satisfied with her. As others have said, she is very professional but warm and human and puts her patients at ease. I will see her again if need be.
About Dr. Julie Cronk, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1467406843
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University Of Minnesota
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Concordia College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cronk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cronk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cronk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cronk works at
Dr. Cronk has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cronk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cronk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cronk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cronk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cronk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.