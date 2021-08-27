See All Dermatologists in Lebanon, TN
Dr. Julie Countess, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (73)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Countess, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of TN Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Dr. Countess works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Lebanon, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology
    107 Glidepath Way, Lebanon, TN 37090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 449-5771
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology
    3786 Central Pike Ste 110, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 964-5941
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 27, 2021
    Had Mohs surgery on my nose (4 excisions) along with a skin graft, and it turned out better than I ever imagined it could. Dr. Countess is a perfectionist, especially when it comes to reconstructing after a significant Mohs surgery. Highly recommend her and her entire practice.
    — Aug 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Julie Countess, MD
    About Dr. Julie Countess, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720171796
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida
    • University of TN Health Sciences Center
    • University Of Dayton
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Countess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Countess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Countess has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Countess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Countess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Countess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Countess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Countess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

