Dr. Countess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Countess, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Countess, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of TN Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Countess works at
Locations
Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology107 Glidepath Way, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 449-5771Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cumberland Skin Surgery and Dermatology3786 Central Pike Ste 110, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 964-5941Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had Mohs surgery on my nose (4 excisions) along with a skin graft, and it turned out better than I ever imagined it could. Dr. Countess is a perfectionist, especially when it comes to reconstructing after a significant Mohs surgery. Highly recommend her and her entire practice.
About Dr. Julie Countess, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University of TN Health Sciences Center
- University Of Dayton
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Countess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Countess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Countess works at
Dr. Countess has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Countess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Countess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Countess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Countess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Countess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.