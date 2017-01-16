Dr. Julie Corcoran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corcoran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Corcoran, DO
Overview
Dr. Julie Corcoran, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.

Locations
-
1
WHS General Surgery95 Leonard Ave Ste 300, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 229-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corcoran?
My husband was turned away from the surgeon that had originally performed an abdominal surgery. He was taken to Blount Memorial and found to have a bowel blockage. Dr. Corcoran took his case and saved his life in my opinion. She was very thorough.
About Dr. Julie Corcoran, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1083737142
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
