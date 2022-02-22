See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Julie Copon, DO

Internal Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Julie Copon, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Copon works at JULIE V COPON DO in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Julie Copon DO Inc.
    17822 Beach Blvd Ste 225, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 (714) 848-5260

  Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Ear Ache
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cough
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Shortness of Breath
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 22, 2022
    Initially we had a zoom meeting and answered several questions ahead of the appointment. Then I took my 95 year old mother-in-law for a first in-person visit with Dr. Copon. We were both very impressed with the thoroughness of the exam given. We were not rushed, she explained things in detail and was very kind to us. She made recommendations of other specialists that we might want to visit in the future. She was very helpful, informative and answered all of our questions completely. She's a great doctor !
    Linda T. — Feb 22, 2022
    About Dr. Julie Copon, DO

    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    English
    1578568564
    WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Dr. Julie Copon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copon is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Copon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Copon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Copon works at JULIE V COPON DO in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Copon's profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Copon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

