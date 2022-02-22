Dr. Julie Copon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Copon, DO
Overview
Dr. Julie Copon, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Julie Copon DO Inc.17822 Beach Blvd Ste 225, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 848-5260
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Initially we had a zoom meeting and answered several questions ahead of the appointment. Then I took my 95 year old mother-in-law for a first in-person visit with Dr. Copon. We were both very impressed with the thoroughness of the exam given. We were not rushed, she explained things in detail and was very kind to us. She made recommendations of other specialists that we might want to visit in the future. She was very helpful, informative and answered all of our questions completely. She's a great doctor !
About Dr. Julie Copon, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Copon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Copon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copon.
