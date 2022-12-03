Overview

Dr. Julie Conley, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM).



Dr. Conley works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Ophthalmology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.