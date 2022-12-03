Dr. Julie Conley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Conley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Conley, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM).
Dr. Conley works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Ophthalmology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 5101, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conley?
She's always very welcoming and informative!
About Dr. Julie Conley, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1669600714
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Medical Center (GME)
- University of Minnesota (GME)
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- University of Michigan (SOM)
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Conley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Conley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conley works at
Dr. Conley has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Conley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.