Dr. Julie Choi, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Choi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester55 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Choi, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780611376
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus|Columbia Pres Med Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
