Dr. Julie Choi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at Internal Medicine in Bronxville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.