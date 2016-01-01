See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Asheville, NC
Dr. Julie Chilton, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Chilton, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of California San Francisco and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    192 E Chestnut St Ste C, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 475-8822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

    About Dr. Julie Chilton, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306902176
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale Child Study Center
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • University of California San Francisco
    • Dartmouth College
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
