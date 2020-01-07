Dr. Julie Chatigny, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatigny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Chatigny, DPM
Overview
Dr. Julie Chatigny, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Locations
Central Coast Foot and Ankle Specialists71 N Main St, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 209-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CenCal Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chatigny has changed my life. I’ve suffered from ankle pain for over 6 years. I’ve been in retail management for 42 years and have destroyed my feet working so much with an enormous amount of daily hours on my feet. She diagnosed my ankle problem immediately and has always been up front and honest 100%. She did multiple and ‘magical’ surgeries and I finally have never felt better. I m finally out of complete pain with no swelling. She was wonderful every visit to me And my entire family (my husband, 91 year old dad and 82 year old mom come to every office visit before And after surgeries. Her compassion for my family and her support to me enduring so much pain has been better than any treatment I could imagine. Her staff is so wonderful and efficient. Heidi, Lucy, Valerie, Daniel and Leila thank you so much! I am now walking 100% pain free because of the incredible Dr. Chatigny. THANK YOU Dr. Chatigny for giving me my freedom of walking again.
About Dr. Julie Chatigny, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1073870085
Education & Certifications
- PMSR & RRA Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
- Midwestern University
- California State University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Chatigny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chatigny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatigny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatigny has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatigny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatigny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatigny.
