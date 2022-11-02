Dr. Chacko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Chacko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Chacko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Chacko works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Specialists of Santa Barbara5333 Hollister Ave Ste 275, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 687-7719
-
2
Urology Specialists of Santa Barbara504 W Pueblo St Ste 102, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 687-7719
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chacko and her skilled P.A. swiftly made the logical progression in treatments and cured a UTI that had been going on intermittently for 4 months. I was miserable & desperate. Multiple unsuccessful UTI treatments after an infected injury had left me antibiolic resisitant and difficult to treat. Her office was clean and efficient and (other than one snide NA) her staff was pleasant, kind and skilled. I value her professional opinion.
About Dr. Julie Chacko, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1225020571
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Urology
