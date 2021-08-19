Dr. Julie Ceasar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ceasar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Ceasar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Ceasar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
1
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
2
Jefferson Psychiatric Associates LLC3340 Severn Ave Ste 206, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 889-1452
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ceasar is a great help, and delight to work with. The office staff however, can be anything but. Today when I was trying to relay a problem concerning a prescription, the receptionist became rude and hung up. Fortunately for Dr.Ceasar her reputation doesn’t depend on staff answering phones.
About Dr. Julie Ceasar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1861680274
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ceasar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ceasar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ceasar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ceasar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ceasar.
