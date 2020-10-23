Overview

Dr. Julie Carpenter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Carpenter works at Family Medical Clinic North MS in Southaven, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.