Dr. Julie Carkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Carkin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
Seattle Arthritis Clinic10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 250, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Carkin's for over 20 years. She diagnosed Sjogrens disease and has treated me for 20+ years and on my last visit prescribed a pain control medication because two of my doctors couldn't. I have suffered severe searing skin pain as a result of Taxol that I had as partial treatment for breast cancer in 1995. Other treatments by other doctors have failed to relieve the pain. The pregabalin that she prescribed has done such a great job of relieving me of this searing pain. I have so enjoyed life basically pain free life since. again.
About Dr. Julie Carkin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1083601579
Education & Certifications
- U Washington
- U Washington
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carkin has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
