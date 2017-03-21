See All Ophthalmologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Julie Calderwood, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julie Calderwood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. 

Dr. Calderwood works at Eye Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Exotropia and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Center
    401 Meridian St N Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 705-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Exotropia
Paralytic Strabismus
Diplopia
Exotropia
Paralytic Strabismus

Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 21, 2017
    I highly recommend Dr. Calderwood! She has been so helpful with our 2 year old son and correcting his vision problems. She shows patience and kindness towards our child and spends extra time explaining next steps of the treatment plan for my son to my husband and I. We had a great experience with her as our son's doctor!
    Becky in Huntsville, AL — Mar 21, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Julie Calderwood, MD
    About Dr. Julie Calderwood, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1104144609
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Calderwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calderwood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calderwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calderwood works at Eye Center in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Calderwood’s profile.

    Dr. Calderwood has seen patients for Diplopia, Exotropia and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calderwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calderwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calderwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

