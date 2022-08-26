Dr. Julie Burnham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Burnham, DO
Dr. Julie Burnham, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Burnham works at
Locations
Michigan Neurology P.l.l.c.1030 Harrington St Ste 205, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-3188
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Dr. Burnham has restored my faith in doctors and the medical system. Without her I would still be on medications I didn’t need. Other neurologists pale in comparison. In fact…. fail in comparison. Thank you Dr. Burnham I can never repay you for your kindness, compassion and knowledge.
About Dr. Julie Burnham, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1336246966
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Burnham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnham accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnham works at
Dr. Burnham has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.