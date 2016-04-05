Overview

Dr. Julie Bunner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harrison Community Hospital, Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Trinity Medical Center East, Weirton Medical Center, Wetzel County Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.



Dr. Bunner works at William C. Mercer in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.