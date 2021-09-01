Dr. Julie Bullard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Bullard, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Bullard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.
Dr. Bullard works at
Locations
Mt. Pleasant Eye Surgeons, Mt. Pleasant, SC874 Whipple Rd Ste 200, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 400-4087
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- State Farm
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bullard was highly recommend by numerous friends who are in the medical field. I found her staff to be caring, friendly and highly trained. My wait time was 10 mins, a breath of fresh. Dr. Bullard's exam was thorough. She answered all of my questions and addressed my concerns regarding the condition of my eyes. Having an optical department on the premises was very convenient. I will definitely recommend Dr. Bullard.
About Dr. Julie Bullard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1457589384
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- University of Arkansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bullard works at
Dr. Bullard has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.