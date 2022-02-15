See All Psychiatrists in Towson, MD
Dr. Julie Brownley, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julie Brownley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine, MD/PhD Program and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Brownley works at Champaign Dental Group in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry for Women
    120 E Chesapeake Ave, Towson, MD 21286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 397-7210
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Julie Brownley, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679928873
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Johns Hopkins Hospital - Psychiatry
Medical Education
  • University of Maryland School of Medicine, MD/PhD Program
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julie Brownley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brownley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brownley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brownley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brownley works at Champaign Dental Group in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Brownley’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brownley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brownley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brownley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brownley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

