Dr. Julie Brownley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine, MD/PhD Program and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Psychiatry for Women120 E Chesapeake Ave, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (646) 397-7210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Brownley was a God send when I needed a lifeline to help me through a lot of trauma and loss and sadness. I wasn’t able to pull myself up after fertility issues and relationship stress. I was really feeling very lost. Dr. Brownley really helped me find a way forward and helped me find peace in where I was. It isn’t easy and I struggle and an am still so grateful for her support and insight and compassion. I feel like she actually understands where I am, not just from a clinical perspective. She listened to my background and worked to understand and help shape my goals and incorporates so much empathy and reality into my treatment. She is the first doctor I have opened up to that actually listens and because of that I’ve had a complete turn around. I finally have my life back and I am in the right path.
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Johns Hopkins Hospital - Psychiatry
- University of Maryland School of Medicine, MD/PhD Program
