Dr. Julie Bonner, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Bonner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Locations
Mid Peninsula Speech and Language Clinic2425 PARK BLVD, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Directions (650) 799-4476
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bonner is an amazing clinician and one of the few psychiatrists who truly understand the complexities of mental illnesses and does everything in her power to get you WELL. See her and she WILL find a way to make your life worth living and YOU back to functioning well. Super cool and smart as Einstein with no pretentiousness. She is able to listen to the patient and REALLY work with you. You feel like you have someone fighting for you - which is rare in any medical field. Class act!
About Dr. Julie Bonner, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
