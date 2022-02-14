Dr. Bolton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Bolton, DO
Overview
Dr. Julie Bolton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Bolton works at
Locations
TCC Family Health Center455 E Columbia St, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bolton listens and helps you to achieve your health goals. Since my accident in August she has been so helpful to guide my pathway back to improved health.
About Dr. Julie Bolton, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1356471254
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolton works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.