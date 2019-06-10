Overview

Dr. Julie Bishop, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Wetzel County Hospital.



Dr. Bishop works at Ohio State Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.