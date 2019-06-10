Dr. Julie Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Bishop, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Bishop, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Wetzel County Hospital.
Locations
Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute2835 Fred Taylor Dr, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 293-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Wetzel County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Bishop is the best of the best. She is phenomenal with success in the profession. She gave my shoulder back to me.The before and the after care are wonderfull. If any one has a problem go and see her. Than you can see that I can not say enough about her.
About Dr. Julie Bishop, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1942266564
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.