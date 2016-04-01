Dr. Best has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Best, MD
Dr. Julie Best, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL.
Glendale6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste A124, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 773-2266
No Appointment MD12235 N Cave Creek Rd Ste 9, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 992-7700
- English, Spanish
- SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
Dr. Best has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Best speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Best. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Best.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Best, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Best appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.