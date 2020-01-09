Dr. Julie Fullenkamp, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fullenkamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Fullenkamp, DDS
Overview
Dr. Julie Fullenkamp, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mc Coll, SC.
Dr. Fullenkamp works at
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Dental Health Associates103 E Tatum Ave, Mc Coll, SC 29570 Directions (843) 702-6240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fullenkamp?
DrBartolet is a very great dentist she cares about every one she threats
About Dr. Julie Fullenkamp, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1548753163
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fullenkamp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fullenkamp accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fullenkamp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fullenkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fullenkamp works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fullenkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fullenkamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fullenkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fullenkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.