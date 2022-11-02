See All General Dentists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Julie Cianciola-Beach, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (135)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Cianciola-Beach, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo's School Of Dental Medicine-Dds.

Dr. Cianciola-Beach works at Practice in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Julie Cianciola-Beach
    2005 LYELL AVE, Rochester, NY 14606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 326-8431
  2. 2
    Dr. Julie Beach
    2109 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 326-8431

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Restorative Procedure Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Connection Dental
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Healthplex Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • NovaNet
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Solstice
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr. Beach is just the BEST. She has so much knowledge about her job, and how the insurance companies work as well. She is such a down to earth, PERSEON CENTERED individual. She makes you feel comfortable and I just appreciate her forcwhat she had done for me.
    AD — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Julie Cianciola-Beach, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396815650
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastman Institute Of Oral Health (University Of Rochester Medical Center)
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Buffalo's School Of Dental Medicine-Dds
    Undergraduate School
    • Ithaca College, School Of Humanities and Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Cianciola-Beach, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cianciola-Beach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cianciola-Beach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cianciola-Beach works at Practice in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cianciola-Beach’s profile.

    135 patients have reviewed Dr. Cianciola-Beach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cianciola-Beach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cianciola-Beach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cianciola-Beach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

