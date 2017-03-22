Overview

Dr. Julie Bailey, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Bailey works at Smiles by Beck in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.