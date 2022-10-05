Dr. Julie Baham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Baham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Baham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Dr. Baham works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Clinic LLC69318 Highway 21, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peach State Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baham?
She listens to you and truly cares for your child. She really receives the info and cares for your child like she would her own. Amazing!!!
About Dr. Julie Baham, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Italian
- 1134146947
Education & Certifications
- SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baham works at
Dr. Baham speaks Arabic and Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.