Dr. Julie Aspiras, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julie Aspiras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Aspiras works at Julie Aspiras MD PC in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Julie Aspiras MD PC
    3998 Vista Way Ste F, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 630-4678

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Vitamin B Deficiency
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Vitamin B Deficiency

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Been going to this Dr. several years now. I’m very comfortable talking to her, she doesn’t rush her patients & is very caring and genuinely concerned. Ofc. staff also caring, kind, helpful.
    Ruby — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Julie Aspiras, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952468183
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Capital Health Sys Fuld Campus
    Medical Education
    • Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Aspiras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aspiras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aspiras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aspiras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aspiras works at Julie Aspiras MD PC in Oceanside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aspiras’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Aspiras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aspiras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aspiras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aspiras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

