Dr. Julie Aspiras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Aspiras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Aspiras works at
Locations
Julie Aspiras MD PC3998 Vista Way Ste F, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 630-4678
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aspiras?
Been going to this Dr. several years now. I’m very comfortable talking to her, she doesn’t rush her patients & is very caring and genuinely concerned. Ofc. staff also caring, kind, helpful.
About Dr. Julie Aspiras, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1952468183
Education & Certifications
- Capital Health Sys Fuld Campus
- Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation, College Of Medicine
